Mount Rushmore Avenue of Flags is open to the public

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last year, Mount Rushmore has been undergoing some major renovations. While there are several projects underway, the Avenue of Flags just opened up for visitors.

Since the Avenue of Flags opened up this past weekend, visitors like Melinda Van Zee and her family are taking advantage of the grand view.

“It’s been one of our vacations we wanted to do for a long time. My son, it’s actually his birthday on Thursday so he wanted to come out here for his birthday and he wanted to see Mount Rushmore,” Van Zee said.

Preparations for the project started last year in May, while construction started in July. The idea was to have a broader view of the memorial and more room for visitors to move around.

“We have just reopened the Avenue of Flags, the main park visitor’s center, the Lincoln Borglum Visitor’s Center, and the amphitheater and that’s pretty exciting,” Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief for Interpretation and Education for Mount Rushmore, said.

The Avenue of Flags is not the only part of Mount Rushmore that’s getting a face lift.

“Then in the visitor’s center, new heating ventilating and air conditioning system, new carpeting. The restrooms are new, they’ve been totally rehabbed, so you might notice that. And new elevators,” Ballinger said.

The entire renovation project costs around $8-million. And while visitors will still see construction going on in the next few weeks, the national memorial will remain open.

The Mount Rushmore Chief of Interpretation and Education says she anticipates the renovation project will be finished around Spring of 2021.