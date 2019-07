DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s hidden treasures turned 100-years-old on Friday.

Mount Roosevelt in Deadwood is home to the Friendship Tower monument created by Seth Bullock, in memory of the friendship he had with President Theodore Roosevelt.

Tomorrow there will be a rededication ceremony at 10 a.m. You’ll have to park at the Deadwood Welcome Center and take a trolley.