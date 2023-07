YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Marty University is planning to launch their first Master of Science in Biotechnology program

The one-year, 30-credit program will have 30 students this fall, focusing on biotech management.

Students in varying levels of science and business degrees are able to apply for the program.

The program will be the only degree taught by industry professionals who have worked with Pfizer, the FDA and the Department of Defense.