Mount Marty College changing to Mount Marty University in July

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Another change will be coming to Mount Marty College.

Starting July 1, Mount Marty College will become Mount Marty University, officials announced on Wednesday. The change was approved by the College’s Board of Trustees and Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.

In a news release, the chair of the Mount Marty College Board of Trustees Deacon John Osnes said the name “university, reflects the fact that the majority of our students are in professional programs such as nursing, education, business, and criminal justice.”

Mount Marty has also announced plans for a new residence hall, an athletic field house as well as offering the collegiate sport of football in 2022.