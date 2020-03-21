Mount Marty announces rest of semester to be done through online delivery

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland college has announced that they going online for the rest of the school year due to concerns of COVID-19.

Mount Marty College announced in a Friday release that after communicating with health officials and monitoring local and national conversations, all campuses will continue their online course delivery for the rest of the semester.

The college also said that the students who have completed requirements will still graduate in May, but that the commencement ceremony will be postponed.

The release said that while there haven’t been any immediate risks at their campus locations, the college wants to help flatten the curve and minimize any risk. It also asks people to practice social distancing to further minimize any possible risk.

“During this challenging time, the health and safety of everyone who studies and works at Mount Marty College remains our top priority,” said President Marc Long. “I have been heartened by the commitment of faculty and students to move classes online and make the best of this situation.”

Campus offices are still functioning as well, but outside visitors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 605-668-1545 before getting to campus.

For most recent updates regarding Mount Marty’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.