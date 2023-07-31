SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist is dead, and a driver is charged in connection with his death after a crash late Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

It happened at Arrowhead and Veterans Parkways on the eastern edge of town.

Daniel Moran remembers his close friend, 29-year-old Jonathan Paulsness, as an outgoing person who had a lot of friends.

The motorcyclist died Saturday night when he was hit by an SUV.

“Honestly, I just didn’t want to believe it. I was more angry at the world than anything. It’s another good person taken away that shouldn’t be taken away,” Moran said.

Sioux Falls Police says Paulsness was headed west as 37-year-old Anthony Surdez was making a left turn in his SUV to head north.

“The vehicle basically turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the side of it,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says Surdez stopped briefly, but then left the scene.

He was arrested in Brandon not long after that.

“He claimed that he was going to notify police, but he had not at that point in time,” Clemens said.

Surdez appeared in court Monday, charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, and DWI.

This isn’t the first time Surdez has been in trouble with the law. This is the fifth time he’s been charged with DWI since 2008.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Moran is still angry and sad, but he’s also thankful for the memories he made with is friend.

“He was the type of guy you could call if you needed to talk to him about something that was happening in your own life. He was the type that would always be there, and I think that’s what hurt everyone. It was just a good person taken too quickly,” Moran said.