WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – The motorcyclist who died last week in a crash with a pickup truck north of Watertown has been identified as a Canadian woman.
Authorities say 67-year-old Vivian Kenderdine of Sifton, Manitoba, was riding a motorcycle on southbound Interstate 29, and was trailing two other motorcycles when she was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
Kenderdine was thrown from motorcycle and into the interstate median. She was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating.
Motorcyclist killed near Watertown was Canadian woman
WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – The motorcyclist who died last week in a crash with a pickup truck north of Watertown has been identified as a Canadian woman.