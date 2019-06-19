Motorcyclist killed near Watertown was Canadian woman

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A federal judge says he will reconsider a jury's $80 million damage award to a cancer victim who used Monsanto's Roundup weed-killer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said at a hearing Tuesday that he will reduce but not entirely eliminate punitive damages for what he called the company's "reprehensible" conduct. He said the evidence at the trial showed "Monsanto not really caring whether its products cause cancer."