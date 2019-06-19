Motorcyclist killed near Watertown was Canadian woman

by: Associated Press

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – The motorcyclist who died last week in a crash with a pickup truck north of Watertown has been identified as a Canadian woman.
    
Authorities say 67-year-old Vivian Kenderdine of Sifton, Manitoba, was riding a motorcycle on southbound Interstate 29, and was trailing two other motorcycles when she was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
    
Kenderdine was thrown from motorcycle and into the interstate median. She was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
    
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating.
 

