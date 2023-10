SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash in eastern Sioux Falls Monday afternoon took the life of a motorcycle driver.

Around 4:30 today, police were called to an intersection just northeast of the Children’s Home Shelter.

Investigators say the motorcycle was heading west on 8th Street when it collided with a southbound SUV. The motorcycle driver died from their injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.