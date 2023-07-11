SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead, north of Corson on Sunday.

Authorities say a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on South Dakota Highway 11 near mile marker 85, when the driver pulled over to the side of the road.

A 2016 Hyundai Tucson was also traveling north on South Dakota Highway 11 behind the motorcycle. As the Hyundai approached the motorcycle, the motorcycle turned out in front of the Tucson to perform a U-turn. The Hyundai ended up striking the motorcycle.

The 62-year-old driver of the motorcycle died at an area hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.