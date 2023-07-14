MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The 62-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Corson Sunday has been identified.

Authorities say a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Randall Loerch of Spirt Lake, Iowa, was traveling north on South Dakota Highway 11 near mile marker 85 when the driver pulled over to the side of the road.

A 2016 Hyundai Tucson was also traveling north on South Dakota Highway 11 behind the motorcycle. As the Hyundai approached the motorcycle, the motorcycle turned out in front of it to perform a U-turn. The Hyundai ended up striking the motorcycle.

Officials say Loerch died at an area hospital.

The 28-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.