MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday morning, seven miles southeast of Madison.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on South Dakota Highway 19. The Honda had slowed to turn left on 241st when a Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was traveling north behind the Honda. The Honda turned left and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver separated from the motorcycle and was struck by the Honda.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.