BISON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash southeast of Bison.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Bixby Road near the intersection with Ridgeview Road when the bike went into the ditch. The 66-year-old driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver was not wearing a helmet. South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.