Motorcyclist killed in crash north of Watertown

One person was killed Tuesday morning in pickup vs motorcycle crash north of Watertown.

Authorities say a Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on I-29, trailing two other motorcycles when a Ford pickup rear ended the Harley.

The 67-year-old female motorcycle driver was thrown from the Harley and into the interstate median. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

The 64-year-old driver of the Ford was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against her.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

