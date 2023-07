SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police released the name of the motorcyclist who died Saturday morning.

Authorities say 19-year-old William Hulzebos of Brandon died at the scene.

The crash happened on the southeast side of Sioux Falls near 53rd Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Investigators say the motorcycle lost control. Police are still trying to figure out what lead to the crash.