RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash west of Rapid City.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on Interstate 90 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A motorcycle was heading west when it went into the median. The 68-year-old driver was then separated from the motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.