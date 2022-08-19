SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a semi-truck Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police say the semi was turning onto the I-229 on-ramp when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the truck.

“We had several witnesses that motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed they estimated the speed around 65 miles an hour,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was cited for reckless driving and no insurance.

The semi-driver was not charged.