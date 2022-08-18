LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officials say the deputies chased the motorcycle into the central part of the county and lost it near Highway 18. A few minutes later, South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers saw the bike on I-29 and were able to pull it over.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested and charged with aggravated eluding, reckless driving and speeding.