CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of two stolen motorcycles east of Castlewood.

Officials say it was reported Tuesday afternoon. The caller was traveling through the area and started having issues with the trailer he was pulling.

He then pulled onto a service road on SD Highway 22 and Interstate 29. The caller left the trailer locked and went home to get tools to fix the problem.

When he came back, he found someone had broken the lock and stole two motorcycles.

Authorities say it happened between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.