HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over in Hill City, bikers are filling up the streets. With the rally starting tomorrow, businesses and people in town are excited.

Things are picking up here in Hill City. Just like other towns in the Black Hills, Hill City is hosting live music, events and rides all week.

“It’s awesome people, awesome scenery, awesome riding. It’s just a beautiful part of the country. It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Cathi Paradis, New Hampshire Rider, said.

Businesses, like Mangy Moose, say they have been preparing for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for months.

“We are excited because a lot of people see the Mangy Moose as Rally Central in the Southern Hills. So we look forward to all the bikers coming through and having a good time with us,” Jessica Jacobs, owner of Mangy Moose, said.

As well as the local Senior Center. Volunteers and staff are preparing breakfast every morning for rally-goers.

“They have done it for over 20 years. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Mary Walton, Community Coordinator, said.

“Hill City is well prepared to greet all of our motorcycle enthusiasts and those who are here for the rally. We have lots of businesses that are ready to welcome them with great food, great shopping experiences and fabulous hospitality that Hill City is known for,” Janet Wetovick-Bily, Hill City Chamber Director, said.

Since the rally started over eight decades ago, Hill City has been a must-stop for these bikers. The City and businesses ask that everyone slow down and ride safely over the next week.

“I would just say for everybody to be safe out there and have a great time,” Jacobs said.

Opening Ceremonies for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin tomorrow afternoon at Rally Point. The big event runs through Sunday, August 14th.