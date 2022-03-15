SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather turns nicer, you’re going to start seeing a lot more motorcycles out on the road.

With gas prices inching closer to $4 dollars a gallon, dealerships are selling a lot more bikes.

It’s not summer yet, but people are already breaking out their bikes.

At Powerbrokers in Sioux Falls, they have the inventory, but as you can see a lot of what’s out here is either marked sold or sale pending.

“We are just celebrating our 20th year in business, and I would say by far this is one of the busiest starts we’ve had in the 20-year history,” owner Steve Nunn said.

Nunn says some of those sales are based on high gas prices.

“And I just think the whole industry itself, since covid, there’s been a lot of interest in power sports and motorcycles that we’ve seen the last couple of years revving up that way in sales,” Nunn said.

Mike Winter of Luverne, Minnesota, is dropping his dad’s bike off to be sold, but he’s been riding all his life.

“You know I just road my dad’s 225 over here, he’s selling it, it gets 75 miles to the gallon, so if you can ride a bike to work and get great mileage what’s wrong with that,” Winter said.

A lot of people who are buying bikes, they’ve owned them before, but Nunn says he’s seeing a lot of interest from people looking to buy their first bike.

“Foot traffic, we’ve noticed foot traffic since the start of March. It has gone up and that’s due to obviously nicer weather and people looking to offset some of their expenses with gas prices and looking at motorcycles as an alternative,” Nunn said.

An alternative Winter will take advantage of this summer.

“In the summertime I ride quite a bit to work a lot of short rides, day rides day trips all the time, you think you might be doing a little more probably my Yukon gets 12 so yeah,” Winter said.

The South Dakota Safety Council offers motorcycle riding safety classes. Click here to learn more.