SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a little over a week, kids of all ages will be able to take part in the 5th annual Easter Egg Hunt at the W-H Lyon Fairgrounds.

This year, they aren’t just hunting for hidden eggs, but also have a chance to win a lot of prizes and money.

There’s nothing quite like watching a child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s just seeing all their faces is just amazing,” Gator said.

…when they find a hidden Easter Egg.

“Knowing there’s all these eggs out there filled with candy and toys, we have prize tabs, we have a big prize table set up so if they get a prize tab they can go up to the table and pick a prize,” Gator said.

Next Saturday, hundreds of kids will get their chance to go scouring through the WH Lyon Fairgrounds searching for candy filled eggs and more.

It’s being put on by the Big Sioux Guardians of the Children, a non-profit motorcycle organization that focuses on protecting bullied and abused children.

“But this is a community event to where we want all the kids from the community to come on out,” Gator said.

Sunny Radio is one of the prime sponsors of the Easter Egg hunt.

“For me I really enjoy being involved in events where you are giving back to the community by doing something nice for the community and my favorite people are to watch kids, kids are just the best,” Sunny Radio announcer John Small said.

Kids will also get a chance to win a bike, donated by Bak BMW in Sioux City.

“The kids can come up they can put their name on a piece of paper and then we have little buckets on the bikes and then they put their name on whichever one they want to try and win,” Gator said.

The event has grown over the years and it’s easy to see why, because it’s all about the kids.

“It’s pretty hard to impress an adult, you can impress a kid with a piece of candy and this event is perfect because the Guardians of the Children put all the time and effort into it I get to show up and make it fun I guess,” Small said.

The Easter Egg Hunt at the fairgrounds takes place next Saturday April 8th from 12-5 pm. There are three different age brackets so all kids have a fair chance at finding an egg.

For more information on the event, click here.