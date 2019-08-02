Motorcycle jumper falls off ramp in front of Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — There was a scare at a Pre-Sturgis event in Mitchell Thursday.

Stuntman Cole Freeman posted video of a close call on Facebook. In a post, Freeman said he fell eight feet from the top of a ramp in front of the Corn Palace.

According to Freeman, he went to click into 2nd gear and hit false neutral. The post says — quote “this is the risks we take and sometimes things end well… others they don’t.”

Known as the American Daredevil, Freeman was in Mitchell for the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party. Freeman is scheduled to jump his motorcycle on Main Street in Sturgis Friday, weather permitting, around 4:30 p.m. In his Facebook post, Freeman says he plans to jump.

Last year, Freeman jumped more than 50 feet while riding a Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle.