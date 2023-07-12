SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend you could help a local motorcycle organization give back to the Children’s Home Society for just $10. Those Guys ABATE will hold its 15th annual poker run this Sunday.

For more than a decade, Those Guys ABATE has been hosting a charity poker run that president Dave Brende says has become a big party for all involved.

“Come down to Cheap Shots, it’s only $10 to enter, you get free lunch provided by the South Dakota Pork Producers and Marlins. We have auctions going on, we have tents going up, we have live music. It’s going to be a great time,” Brende said.

Brende says over the years they’ve raised over $200,000 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Children’s Home Society.

“You can go over there anytime and they’ll show you where your money is going, how it’s being used. It stays local. It’s just a very good charity,” Brende said.

Part of the Poker Run is even meeting the kids who’ll benefit from the event.

“My favorite part is the kids over at the Children’s Home do a lemonade cookie stand outside. So we run all the bikes through there. Last year we had 478 riders. They go through the Children’s Home, meet the kids, get some cookies, lemonade,” Brende said.

Fifteen years of good rides, good company and giving back.

“It’s been a long time, we love it,” Brende said.

Brende says all vehicles are welcome to participate, not just motorcycles.

Registration is from 11 to 1 on Sunday at Cheap Shots.