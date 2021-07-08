Motorcycle dealership keeping up with demand heading into Hot Harley Nights

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls becomes a haven for Harleys with Friday’s start to Hot Harley Nights. But just like the automotive industry, motorcycles have run into a rough patch when it comes to supply chain bottlenecks. J & L Harley Davidson plans all year-round for Hot Harley Nights.

It’s their biggest moneymaker of the year, this side of the Sturgis Rally. And many bikers are in a buying mood.

Yankton biker Kenny Coyle bought a new motorcycle this spring at J & L Harley Davidson. He considers himself fortunate that the showroom had the bike in stock that he was shopping for.

“I was lucky to get what I did. I mean, the Road King Special, the ’21, I think that was the last one they had in inventory. But it’s a nice bike,” Coyle said.

Disruptions in the global supply chain have impacted the inventory of motorcycles, both new and used, as well as parts.

“Things that have taken 5-7 days to come in are now taking about 15 days to come in. There’s back-order issues. But we’re just doing the best we can, we’re finding other sources to get product and merchandise,” J & L Harley owner Jimmy Entenman said.

J & L Harley Davidson says sales are up this year over last year, in part, because its factory in Pennsylvania was temporarily closed early in the pandemic.

“So they were behind, Harley was behind in shipping new bikes for a little while. But they’re caught up these past couple of weeks,” Entenman said.

J & L Harley is getting a shipment of nearly 30 motorcycles ahead of Hot Harley Nights. A tempting assortment for bikers more than eager to purchase a new ride.

“It’s worth it to me to spend the money on it. It’s good therapy,” Coyle said.

Entenman says J & L has also been buying between 10-15 used bikes a week for re-sale.

Another pandemic-related adjustment J & L has made is a reduction in store hours. They’re now open five days a week, instead of seven.