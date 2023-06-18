SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on scene of a motorcycle crash on 14th and Phillips right around 5 p.m Sunday.

Authorities told our news crews on the scene that an SUV turning left onto 14th Street from Phillips Avenue collided with a motorcycle.

The officer says the SUV failed to yield while turning left on green. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the passenger of the motorcycle and the driver of the SUV have no injuries.