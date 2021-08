CUSTER COUNTY — Two people were hurt following a crash in Custer County on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Custer County Sheriff.

A Facebook post about the Aug. 3 motorcycle crash near Sylvan Lake

The crash was reported just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon a motorcycle was traveling on Highway 87 near Sylvan Lake.

The motorcycle then went off the road and down an embankment. The two people that were hurt were taken to the hospital.