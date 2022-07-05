RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Ladies, start your engines! Motor Maids rolled through Rapid City today for their 2022 convention.

Women from all over the nation and beyond made their way to the Black Hills for this year’s Motor Maid convention.

Including long-time member, Margaret “Sugar” Menges.

“I had no one to ride with. I was a farmer’s wife and all we did was crops and milk the cows and everything and when I got my first cycle, this lady told me about the Motor Maids and she invited me to an event. And when I went to that event, everyone was so friendly and I thought, ‘This is an organization I want to belong to,” Menges said.

The organization was founded in the 1940s. Today there are over 430 members riding here in Rapid City.

And 1,400 members altogether. The group keeps growing with new members like Marcia Kelbon.

“The thing about Motor Maids is a lot of us starting riding when it was very unusual. So you have people that kind of have thinking outside the box personalities and people that stand out and that are really independent and I just enjoy that spirit,” Kelbon said.

Motor Maids was established to promote safe riding and to normalize women on motorcycles. But these ladies say it’s more like a sisterhood with a shared passion.

“You find out that we are all just common ladies and we all just have the common interest of riding,” Menges said.

Women of all ages can be a part of Motor Maids. The requirements are that the woman or her immediate family member owns a motorcycle. Members also must ride all the way to the convention and back.