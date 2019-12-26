Motivational conference costs South Dakota more than $40,000

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A spokeswoman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a public motivational conference that was free and open to the public cost the state more than $40,000.

The first-ever South Dakota LEADS Conference attracted 434 registrations earlier this month at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There were separate conference tracks for students, educators and women.

The keynote address for each track was delivered by Clint Pulver, a motivational speaker from Utah. The state paid him $17,750. Noem’s spokeswoman says no decision has been made on whether to hold the event again next year.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.