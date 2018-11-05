Local News

Motion Hearing For Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 12:06 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 12:06 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A motion hearing is scheduled for former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras.

Monday's hearing is leading up to a trial on child pornography charges that's scheduled for later this month.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

We will have a news crew at the Minnehaha Court House and bring you an update in this case Monday on KELOLAND News.
 

