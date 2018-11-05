Motion Hearing For Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A motion hearing is scheduled for former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras.
Monday's hearing is leading up to a trial on child pornography charges that's scheduled for later this month.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

