Mother scared by early morning gunshots

Sioux Falls Police are trying to find out who fired gunshots in a west side neighborhood early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the Holiday Mobile Home Community.

Sioux Falls Police have confirmed at least one home was hit, but the good news is there are no reports of anyone getting hurt.

Still, it caused a commotion overnight for people living in the mobile home park.

Surveillance video submitted to KELOLAND News from a viewer shows what appears to be gunfire near a couple of homes.

But mother Carolyn Patton doesn’t need to see the video to know what happened in her neighborhood this morning.

“It sounded like someone was banging on the side of my house,” Mother Carolyn Patton said.

She isn’t sure if a bullet hit her nearby home, but the noise alone caused enough unrest.

“I was scared and woke up and heard my daughter screaming and I ran to her room,” Patton said.

KELOLAND News spoke to another woman who said her house was hit.

She says a bullet entered the home through an area where she and her children were sleeping.

Police responded to the neighborhood after hearing the gunshots for themselves while they were tending to a different call.

Officers found shell casings, but few details.

“Nobody said anything about seeing a person or cars leave or anything like that so there’s not a whole lot of information at this point,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.

They’re hoping someone will come forward with information.

“In a case like this, it may have been accidental; it may have been intentional. We just don’t know,” Clemens said.

Either way, this mother is calling on everyone to be careful.

“Be aware of your surroundings. No neighborhood is safe no matter what you think or how nice it looks. Nobody is ever as safe as you think you are,” Patton said.

If you have any information on the gun shots you should call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7212.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.