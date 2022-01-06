Mother Nature forces Great Bear to close twice this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls was finally able to open for the season one week ago today.

While they have enough snow… Mother Nature has forced it to close twice this week.

Great Bear shut down on Tuesday because of strong winds.

Today, sub-zero temperatures and a wind chill advisory forced the ski resort to close again in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“You take a look at the wind chills, you look at the temperatures, and wind direction, all these things, when you get wind chills 20 below, 25 below, 30 below, it’s just not a safe environment for anybody to be out in, our guests, our team members, so we just err on the side of caution,” Great Bear GM Dan Grider said.

Great Bear will reopen at noon Friday for skiing and snowboarding. Then tomorrow at 4 p.m., you can start tubing.

You’re encouraged to buy your tickets online.