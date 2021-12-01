Mother in 40-year old cold case to be sentenced Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced Thursday in a 40 year-old cold case.

Related Content Change of plea coming in Baby Andrew murder case

Teresa Bentaas told police she gave birth to a baby boy and then left him in a ditch on the outskirts of Sioux Falls in 1981.

Bentaas was tied to the case in 2019, when police used DNA evidence and genealogy records to make the connection. When questioned by police Bentaas admitted she was the mother of Baby Andrew, calling herself, scared, young and stupid.

Theresa Bentaas made a plea deal with prosecutors and will be sentenced Thursday, December 2.