SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve brought you several reports in recent days about 12 runners’ journey across South Dakota for The 437 Project.

Coming up tonight, we have two more reports for you that go to the heart of why the runners took it upon themselves to do this.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meet Abbey Bruner of Sioux Falls, who was part of the crew supporting the runners as they made their trek. She has lived and survived the kind of experience that motivated runners’ efforts; her son Blake died by suicide last year.

“I was at the dollar store, the lady behind the counter saw my shirt and she said, ‘I lost someone to suicide,’ it was my son five years ago, and she, and I said I did too, and she just said how much she really believed in what we were doing, and I gave her a big hug,” Bruner said.

Coming up tonight in two reports on KELOLAND News, you’ll learn about the kind of person her son Blake was, and how his light helped light the path for the runners conquering the state.