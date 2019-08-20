Mother facing charges in connection with child’s death

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) – A 23-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of her three-year-old daughter.

According to court documents on August 14, law enforcement was called to a home along South Main Avenue in Wagner for a child who was unresponsive. The girl’s mother, Amanda Hernandez, says her daughter was cold to the touch.

Court papers say the girl had bruises on her face and stomach. Authorities say Hernandez told them her daughter had fallen from the top bed of a bunk bed.

An autopsy later revealed the child died from internal bleeding caused by abuse and that her death was a homicide.

Hernandez was arrested a few days later on a second-degree murder charge.