BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — With the start of a new year a lot of people have made resolutions to get fit and healthy. In Sioux Falls, there are all kinds of fitness center options.

But what if you live in a small town where your choices are limited if you have any at all.

A mother-daughter duo from Viborg go the extra mile to achieve their fitness goals.

“Natali and I have always had a really really close relationship, so I asked her to come with me and she wanted to,” Andrea Ronke said.

For a year and half now, Andrea Ronke and her 15 year old daughter Natali have driven 22 miles from Viborg to Beresford to get their workouts in.

“Viborg has a nice little spot for a hospital gym, but it’s more like a wellness center,” Ronke said.

They both like the equipment here at Grind Fitness.

“Personally I love the environment here, there’s a variety of options to choose from,” Natali said.

Andrea is a professional body builder and holds two pro cards.

She’ll be the first to tell you it’s hard work, but in the end she says it’s worth it, even though she has to drive 22 miles one way.

“I can’t ever tell you I wake up saying I want to go to the gym, I don’t, you don’t always have motivation sometimes I don’t have any motivation you just have to be dedicated, it’s not the motivation it’s the dedication,” Ronke said.

Natali looks at her mom as a role model.

“She is an extremely hard worker, I want to work up to how hard she works, I’m just a beginnner right now,” Natali said.

So if you’re New Year’s resolution is to get fit, this is their advice.

“Get your butt to the gym when you’re done tell me how you feel afterwards,” Andrea said.