Mother arrested in death of one-year-old son in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old mother faces murder charges in the death of her son.

Vermillion police were called to a home on Monday on a report of a child not breathing. When officers arrived, they found a one-year-old boy had died.

Maria Milda was arrested Monday evening on first-degree murder charge. Her bond is set at $1,000,000.

The cause of death is unknown at this time; authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

A news release announcing the arrest says Vermillion Police and the Clay County Sheriff are actively investigating in consultation with the Clay County State’s Attorney and the South Dakota DCI.