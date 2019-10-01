Mother arrested after leaving 4-year-old home alone with drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls mother is behind bars — accused of leaving her 4-year old son home alone with drugs.

The little boy was wandering around outside a West Russell Street apartment building Monday night. Someone called 911. Police say they figured out where the child was staying, and when they brought him inside they discovered meth and marijuana.

Police say the child’s mother Sarah Thorburn claimed the 4-year-old was being difficult, so she decided to run errands without him.

“She went to a couple of different stores. One of the ones she said she was going to go to was a grocery store, but when the officers found her she didn’t have any groceries with her, so we’re not really sure where she went,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Thorburn is charged with child cruelty and allowing a child to be in a place where meth is used.

The man who rents the apartment, Michael Harrington, Jr., also faces drug charges. He was also on parole and had warrants for his arrest.

