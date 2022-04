SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wagner woman has pleaded guilty to child abuse in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.

Calarina Drapeaux will be sentenced in June.

Court documents say she brought the boy to the hospital where he was found to have extensive bruising and broken bones. He later died at the hospital.

Drapeaux’s boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Junior, also pleaded guilty to child abuse. He will be sentenced in June.