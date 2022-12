SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Labor and Regulation says that state offices in most counties will be closed on Wednesday, due to inclement weather.

Offices will be open in the following counties: Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union & Yankton counties.

Staff will be working remotely in the counties where offices are closed,