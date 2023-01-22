SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Canva

#50. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 196

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#183 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797

Canva

#49. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#15 most common name, +41.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#48. Bailey

Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 199

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#78 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #91

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,523

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#78 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#46. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 204

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#199 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793

Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#45. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#520 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#44. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 210

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#221 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 45,834

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#43. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 226

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#37 most common name, -21.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#42. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 226

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#304 most common name, -91.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#41. Cassandra

Cassandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who shines and excels over man”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 227

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#304 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,339

Canva

#40. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 228

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#319 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156

s_oleg // Shutterstock

#39. Miranda

Miranda is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be wondered at”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 228

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#520 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,199

Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#38. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#193 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#37. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 233

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#193 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330

Canva

#36. Mariah

Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 234

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#164 (tie) most common name, -74.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585

Oleggg // Shutterstock

#35. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 234

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#65 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578

ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#34. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 235

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#65 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#33. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 249

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#80 (tie) most common name, -55.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732

Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#32. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 265

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#110 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,548

Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#31. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 266

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#34 most common name, -27.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#30. Katie

Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 273

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#272 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410

Canva

#29. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 288

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#218 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#28. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 288

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#73 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#27. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 292

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#441 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#26. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 299

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#441 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598

Canva

#25. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#147 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#24. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 316

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#319 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#23. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 322

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#373 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025

Canva

#22. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,624

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#21. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 362

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#176 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703

Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#20. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 362

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#39 (tie) most common name, -52.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 372

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#235 (tie) most common name, -90.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#18. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 381

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#373 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#17. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 382

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#117 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#16. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 426

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#243 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987

Canva

#15. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 439

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#76 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188

Canva

#14. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 456

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#304 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#13. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 474

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#22 most common name, -49.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 479

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#22 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#11. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 487

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#166 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144

Durganand // Shutterstock

#10. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 494

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#12 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

Canva

#9. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 533

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#310 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

Canva

#8. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 569

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#121 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 583

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#416 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#6. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 611

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#48 (tie) most common name, -75.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#5. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 670

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#252 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#4. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 691

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#355 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#3. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 697

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#20 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240

Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#2. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 770

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#93 (tie) most common name, -87.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009

New Africa // Shutterstock

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 831

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809

