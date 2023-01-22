SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 196
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#183 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 52,797
#49. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#15 most common name, +41.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757
#48. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 199
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#78 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #91
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,523
#47. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#78 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604
#46. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 204
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#199 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793
#45. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#520 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967
#44. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 210
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#221 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 45,834
#43. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 226
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#37 most common name, -21.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558
#42. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 226
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#304 most common name, -91.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753
#41. Cassandra
Cassandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who shines and excels over man”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 227
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#304 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,339
#40. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 228
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#319 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156
#39. Miranda
Miranda is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be wondered at”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 228
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#520 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,199
#38. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#193 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546
#37. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 233
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#193 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,330
#36. Mariah
Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 234
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#164 (tie) most common name, -74.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585
#35. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 234
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#65 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578
#34. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 235
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#65 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777
#33. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 249
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#80 (tie) most common name, -55.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732
#32. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 265
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#110 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,548
#31. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 266
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#34 most common name, -27.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852
#30. Katie
Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 273
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#272 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410
#29. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 288
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#218 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,181
#28. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 288
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#73 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,425
#27. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 292
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#441 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822
#26. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 299
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#441 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598
#25. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#147 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101
#24. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#319 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581
#23. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 322
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#373 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025
#22. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,624
#21. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 362
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#176 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703
#20. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 362
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#39 (tie) most common name, -52.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188
#19. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 372
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#235 (tie) most common name, -90.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102
#18. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 381
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#373 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278
#17. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 382
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#117 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249
#16. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 426
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#243 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987
#15. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 439
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#76 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188
#14. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 456
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#304 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116
#13. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 474
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#22 most common name, -49.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797
#12. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 479
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#22 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815
#11. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 487
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#166 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144
#10. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 494
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#12 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669
#9. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 533
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#310 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888
#8. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 569
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#121 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371
#7. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 583
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#416 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101
#6. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 611
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#48 (tie) most common name, -75.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021
#5. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 670
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#252 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360
#4. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 691
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#355 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111
#3. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 697
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#20 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240
#2. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 770
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#93 (tie) most common name, -87.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 831
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809
