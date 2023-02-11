SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 162
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#71 most common name, -25.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
#49. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 162
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#355 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#48. Nevaeh
Nevaeh is a name of American origin, Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backwards.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 162
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#48 (tie) most common name, -7.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #80
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,944
#47. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 166
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#27 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954
#46. Autumn
Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning “fall season”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 170
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#57 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,487
#45. Trinity
Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 171
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#139 most common name, -57.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865
#44. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 174
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#160 (tie) most common name, -64.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#43. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 184
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#113 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#42. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 186
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#218 (tie) most common name, -79.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#41. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 189
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#93 (tie) most common name, -48.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
#40. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 190
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 240 (#21 most common name, +26.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
#39. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#183 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809
#38. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 196
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#221 (tie) most common name, -80.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
#37. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 197
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#166 (tie) most common name, -70.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#36. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#78 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819
#35. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 207
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 219 (#23 most common name, +5.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#34. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 209
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#121 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#33. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 210
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#73 most common name, -42.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
#32. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 211
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#6 most common name, +60.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641
#31. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 213
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#147 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#30. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 224
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
#29. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#193 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#28. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#51 most common name, -35.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
#27. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 233
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#26. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 239
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#65 most common name, -45.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#25. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 274 (#16 most common name, +9.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
#24. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#117 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#23. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 254
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#110 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
#22. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 255
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#37 most common name, -30.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#21. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 258
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 298 (#10 (tie) most common name, +15.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733
#20. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 268
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#252 most common name, -89.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#19. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 277
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#5 most common name, +54.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#18. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 263 (#17 most common name, -9.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#17. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 300
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#93 (tie) most common name, -67.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#16. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 301
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#80 (tie) most common name, -63.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#15. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 303
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#7 most common name, +8.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#14. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#9 most common name, -2.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#13. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 323
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#39 (tie) most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#12. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#3 most common name, +45.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#11. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 358
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#76 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#10. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 429
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#12 most common name, -32.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#9. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 429
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#48 (tie) most common name, -65.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#8. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 443
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#15 most common name, -37.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#7. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 446
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#39 (tie) most common name, -61.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#6. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 512
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 283 (#14 most common name, -44.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#5. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 514
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 502 (#4 most common name, -2.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#4. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 551
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#34 most common name, -65.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#3. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 554
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#20 most common name, -55.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
#2. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 603
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#22 most common name, -60.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 628
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 589 (#1 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305