SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#50. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 162

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#71 most common name, -25.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720

s_oleg // Shutterstock

#49. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 162

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#355 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#48. Nevaeh

Nevaeh is a name of American origin, Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backwards.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 162

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#48 (tie) most common name, -7.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,944

Canva

#47. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 166

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#27 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#46. Autumn

Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning “fall season”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 170

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#57 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,487

Blend Images // Shutterstock

#45. Trinity

Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 171

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#139 most common name, -57.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865

Canva

#44. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 174

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#160 (tie) most common name, -64.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#43. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 184

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#113 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#42. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 186

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#218 (tie) most common name, -79.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 189

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#93 (tie) most common name, -48.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#40. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 190

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 240 (#21 most common name, +26.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#39. Katelyn

Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#183 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809

Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#38. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 196

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#221 (tie) most common name, -80.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261

Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#37. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 197

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#166 (tie) most common name, -70.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#36. Bailey

Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#78 most common name, -42.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819

Canva

#35. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 207

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 219 (#23 most common name, +5.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#34. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 209

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#121 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

New Africa // Shutterstock

#33. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 210

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#73 most common name, -42.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 211

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#6 most common name, +60.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#31. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 213

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#147 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#30. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 224

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678

CroMary // Shutterstock

#29. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#193 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#28. Kaylee

Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#51 most common name, -35.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397

Matva // Shutterstock

#27. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 233

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#155 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 239

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#65 most common name, -45.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

Canva

#25. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 274 (#16 most common name, +9.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#117 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#23. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 254

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#110 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568

Canva

#22. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 255

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#37 most common name, -30.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#21. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 258

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 298 (#10 (tie) most common name, +15.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733

Canva

#20. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 268

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#252 most common name, -89.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

Canva

#19. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 277

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#5 most common name, +54.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#18. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 263 (#17 most common name, -9.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#17. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 300

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#93 (tie) most common name, -67.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#16. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 301

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#80 (tie) most common name, -63.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#15. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 303

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#7 most common name, +8.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#14. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#9 most common name, -2.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#13. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 323

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#39 (tie) most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#12. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 353

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#3 most common name, +45.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#11. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 358

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#76 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

Canva

#10. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 429

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 289 (#12 most common name, -32.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#9. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 429

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#48 (tie) most common name, -65.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

Canva

#8. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 443

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#15 most common name, -37.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

Canva

#7. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 446

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#39 (tie) most common name, -61.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#6. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 512

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 283 (#14 most common name, -44.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

Canva

#5. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 514

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 502 (#4 most common name, -2.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

FreelySky // Shutterstock

#4. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 551

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#34 most common name, -65.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172

Canva

#3. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 554

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#20 most common name, -55.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#2. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 603

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#22 most common name, -60.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#1. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 628

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 589 (#1 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305