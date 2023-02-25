FILE – The toes of a baby are seen DHR Health, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 262

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 168 (#70 (tie) most common name, -35.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

#49. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 264

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#40 most common name, -3.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

#48. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 264

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#68 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

#47. Blake

Blake is a name of English origin meaning “fair-haired”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 264

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#66 most common name, -33.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,058

#46. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 266

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#49 (tie) most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

#45. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 267

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#49 (tie) most common name, -18.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

#44. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 267

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 502 (#2 most common name, +88.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858

#43. Tanner

Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 269

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#156 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #106

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,623

#42. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 278

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#18 most common name, +26.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

#41. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 291

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#28 (tie) most common name, +0.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487

#40. Brayden

Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning “brave”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 294

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#51 most common name, -27.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,312

#39. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 295

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#16 (tie) most common name, +21.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

#38. Kaden

Kaden is a name of Arabic origin meaning “companion”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 308

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#113 (tie) most common name, -62.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #100

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,564

#37. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 308

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#53 most common name, -33.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128

#36. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 316

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 142 (#91 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

#35. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#47 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

#34. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 321

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 376 (#15 most common name, +17.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321

#33. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 323

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 377 (#14 most common name, +16.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495

#32. Cole

Cole is a name of English origin meaning “swarthy, coal-black”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 327

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#88 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,838

#31. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 327

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 273 (#38 most common name, -16.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

#30. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 333

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#41 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968

#29. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 346

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#45 most common name, -32.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,564

#28. Landon

Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 348

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 284 (#32 most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055

#27. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#188 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

#26. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#75 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 39,597

#25. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 371

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#95 (tie) most common name, -62.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

#24. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 373

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#25 most common name, -14.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705

#23. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 389

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 454 (#5 (tie) most common name, +16.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

#22. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 398

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 381 (#12 most common name, -4.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

#21. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 399

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 274 (#37 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

#20. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 405

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#69 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

#19. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 407

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 291 (#30 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422

#18. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 421

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 277 (#35 most common name, -34.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

#17. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 428

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#73 (tie) most common name, -61.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

#16. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 433

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#107 (tie) most common name, -71.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

#15. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 449

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#36 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

#14. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 458

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#80 (tie) most common name, -67.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735

#13. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 458

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#43 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

#12. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 461

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#22 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

#11. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 462

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#33 (tie) most common name, -39.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819

#10. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 465

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 342 (#19 most common name, -26.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

#9. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 470

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#9 most common name, -10.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

#8. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 499

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 439 (#8 most common name, -12.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,289

#7. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 501

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#59 (tie) most common name, -61.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

#6. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 503

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#95 (tie) most common name, -72.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

#5. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 522

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 464 (#4 most common name, -11.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

#4. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#7 most common name, -19.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

#3. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 559

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#3 most common name, -12.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

#2. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 715

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 326 (#21 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

South Dakota

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 808

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 409 (#10 most common name, -49.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911