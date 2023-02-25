SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 168 (#70 (tie) most common name, -35.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
#49. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 264
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 256 (#40 most common name, -3.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
#48. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 264
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#68 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
#47. Blake
Blake is a name of English origin meaning “fair-haired”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 264
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#66 most common name, -33.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,058
#46. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 266
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#49 (tie) most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
#45. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 267
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#49 (tie) most common name, -18.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
#44. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 267
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 502 (#2 most common name, +88.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858
#43. Tanner
Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 269
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#156 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #106
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,623
#42. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 278
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#18 most common name, +26.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
#41. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 291
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#28 (tie) most common name, +0.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487
#40. Brayden
Brayden is a name of Irish origin meaning “brave”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 294
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#51 most common name, -27.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,312
#39. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 295
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#16 (tie) most common name, +21.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
#38. Kaden
Kaden is a name of Arabic origin meaning “companion”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 308
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#113 (tie) most common name, -62.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #100
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,564
#37. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 308
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#53 most common name, -33.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
#36. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 142 (#91 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
#35. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#47 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
#34. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 321
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 376 (#15 most common name, +17.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321
#33. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 323
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 377 (#14 most common name, +16.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
#32. Cole
Cole is a name of English origin meaning “swarthy, coal-black”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 327
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#88 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,838
#31. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 327
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 273 (#38 most common name, -16.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
#30. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 333
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#41 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
#29. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 346
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#45 most common name, -32.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,564
#28. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 348
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 284 (#32 most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055
#27. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 356
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#188 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
#26. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 163 (#75 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 39,597
#25. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 371
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#95 (tie) most common name, -62.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
#24. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 373
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#25 most common name, -14.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
#23. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 389
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 454 (#5 (tie) most common name, +16.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
#22. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 398
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 381 (#12 most common name, -4.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
#21. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 399
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 274 (#37 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
#20. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 405
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#69 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
#19. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 407
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 291 (#30 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
#18. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 421
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 277 (#35 most common name, -34.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
#17. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 428
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#73 (tie) most common name, -61.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
#16. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 433
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#107 (tie) most common name, -71.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
#15. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 449
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#36 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
#14. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 458
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#80 (tie) most common name, -67.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
#13. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 458
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#43 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
#12. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 461
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 323 (#22 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
#11. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 462
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#33 (tie) most common name, -39.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
#10. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 465
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 342 (#19 most common name, -26.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
#9. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 470
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#9 most common name, -10.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
#8. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 499
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 439 (#8 most common name, -12.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,289
#7. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 501
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#59 (tie) most common name, -61.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
#6. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 503
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#95 (tie) most common name, -72.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
#5. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 522
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 464 (#4 most common name, -11.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
#4. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 552
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#7 most common name, -19.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
#3. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 559
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#3 most common name, -12.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
#2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 715
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 326 (#21 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
South Dakota
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 808
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 409 (#10 most common name, -49.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911