SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 14

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494

#44. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#44. Raelynn (tie)

Raelynn is a name of American origin meaning “beam of light”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #103

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,669

#44. Everleigh (tie)

Everleigh is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #100

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,678

#44. Ember (tie)

Ember is a name of English origin meaning “spark”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #163

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,758

#44. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#44. Abigail (tie)

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#41. Piper (tie)

Piper is a name of English origin meaning “pipe or flute player”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #96

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,727

#41. Isabella (tie)

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#41. Clara (tie)

Clara is a name of Latin origin meaning “clear”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #102

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,675

#40. Brynlee

Brynlee is a variation of the Welsh name Bryn, meaning “hill”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #187

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,568

#36. Vivian (tie)

Vivian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lively”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #101

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,677

#36. Parker (tie)

Parker is a name of English origin meaning “park keeper”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #115

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,406

#36. Lillian (tie)

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

#36. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#32. Ruby (tie)

Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,562

#32. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#32. Emery (tie)

Emery is a name of German origin meaning “powerful”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,910

#32. Claire (tie)

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,692

#27. Violet (tie)

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

#27. Paisley (tie)

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

#27. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#27. Cora (tie)

Cora is a name of Greek origin meaning “maiden”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,989

#27. Addison (tie)

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

#23. Lydia (tie)

Lydia is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Lydia”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,908

#23. Grace (tie)

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#23. Ellie (tie)

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

#23. Ella (tie)

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#22. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#20. Zoey (tie)

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#20. Hadley (tie)

Hadley is a name of English origin meaning “heather meadow”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #112

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,467

#19. Kinsley

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

#17. Layla (tie)

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#17. Avery (tie)

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#14. Quinn (tie)

Quinn is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “counsel”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,190

#14. Hazel (tie)

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#14. Everly (tie)

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

#12. Elizabeth (tie)

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#12. Aurora (tie)

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#9. Willow (tie)

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#9. Nora (tie)

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

#9. Harper (tie)

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#8. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

#7. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 35

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#6. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 36

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

#5. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 38

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#4. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#3. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 43

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#1. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 48

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

