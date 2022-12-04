SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 18
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 18
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
Negative Space
#46. Connor (tie)
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 18
National
– Rank: #97
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,752
Canva
#46. Colton (tie)
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 18
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#46. Braxton (tie)
Braxton is a name of English origin meaning “Brock’s town”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 18
National
– Rank: #146
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,559
Canva
#43. Micah (tie)
Micah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 19
National
– Rank: #107
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,583
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#43. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 19
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
Canva
#43. Logan (tie)
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 19
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
Canva
#41. Carter (tie)
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 20
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
Canva
#41. Bennett (tie)
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 20
National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
Canva
#39. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
2p2play // Shutterstock
#39. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#35. Weston (tie)
Weston is a name of English origin meaning “western town”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 22
National
– Rank: #95
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,766
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#35. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 22
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#35. Gabriel (tie)
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 22
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#35. Beau (tie)
Beau is a name of French origin meaning “beautiful”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 22
National
– Rank: #94
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,793
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#28. Samuel (tie)
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#28. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#28. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#28. Jaxon (tie)
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#28. Hayes (tie)
Hayes is a name of English origin meaning “hedged area”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #229
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,597
Canva
#28. Emmett (tie)
Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “universal”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #103
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,638
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#28. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
Canva
#27. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Canva
#26. Rhett
Rhett is a name of English origin meaning “advice”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 25
National
– Rank: #148
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,526
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#23. Thomas (tie)
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 26
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
Canva
#23. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 26
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#23. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 26
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
Canva
#21. Lucas (tie)
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 28
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#21. Elijah (tie)
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 28
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#20. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 29
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#18. Mason (tie)
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
marina shin // Shutterstock
#18. James (tie)
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#17. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 31
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
Canva
#15. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 32
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#15. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 32
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#13. William (tie)
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 33
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#13. Leo (tie)
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 33
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#12. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 34
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#11. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 35
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
Canva
#10. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 36
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
Canva
#9. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Canva
#8. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Canva
#7. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Canva
#5. Lincoln (tie)
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
Irisska // Shutterstock
#5. Asher (tie)
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Canva
#4. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Falcona // Shutterstock
#3. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 54
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Shutterstock
#1. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
South Dakota
– Number of babies in 2021: 66
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
