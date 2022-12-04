SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#46. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

Negative Space

#46. Connor (tie)

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #97

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,752

Canva

#46. Colton (tie)

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#46. Braxton (tie)

Braxton is a name of English origin meaning “Brock’s town”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #146

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,559

Canva

#43. Micah (tie)

Micah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #107

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,583

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#43. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

Canva

#43. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

Canva

#41. Carter (tie)

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

Canva

#41. Bennett (tie)

Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,917

Canva

#39. Charles (tie)

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

2p2play // Shutterstock

#39. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#35. Weston (tie)

Weston is a name of English origin meaning “western town”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #95

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,766

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#35. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#35. Gabriel (tie)

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#35. Beau (tie)

Beau is a name of French origin meaning “beautiful”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #94

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,793

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#28. Samuel (tie)

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#28. Nolan (tie)

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#28. Joseph (tie)

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#28. Jaxon (tie)

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#28. Hayes (tie)

Hayes is a name of English origin meaning “hedged area”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #229

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,597

Canva

#28. Emmett (tie)

Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “universal”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #103

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,638

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#28. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

Canva

#27. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

Canva

#26. Rhett

Rhett is a name of English origin meaning “advice”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #148

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,526

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#23. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

Canva

#23. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#23. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

Canva

#21. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#21. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#20. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 29

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#18. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

marina shin // Shutterstock

#18. James (tie)

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#17. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

Canva

#15. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#15. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#13. William (tie)

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#13. Leo (tie)

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#12. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 34

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#11. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 35

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

Canva

#10. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 36

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

Canva

#9. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

Canva

#8. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

Canva

#7. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

Canva

#5. Lincoln (tie)

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

Irisska // Shutterstock

#5. Asher (tie)

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

Canva

#4. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 51

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

Falcona // Shutterstock

#3. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 54

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 58

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

Shutterstock

#1. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

South Dakota

– Number of babies in 2021: 66

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

