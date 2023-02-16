SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know this winter has given us plenty of snow and even rain. If we take a look at the precipitation totals, rain and the liquid water equivalent of snow, across KELOLAND in the last 90 days, we can really see the difference. The 90 day total puts us between November 15th and February 15th.

Sioux Falls has received 5.8 inches of precipitation. That puts us at 265% of normal. Aberdeen had 3.7 inches, which puts them at 199% of normal precipitation. Pierre is at an inch and a half which is normal for the 90 day period. And Rapid City saw 3.2 inches, which is 320% of normal.



So this winter has been wet, but what did just a year ago look like precipitation wise?

The 90-day precipitation total in Sioux Falls was only at 2 inches. That is 92% of normal. Aberdeen had 2.2 inches at this time last year. That is 144% of normal. Pierre was sitting at 4-tenths of an inch, which is only 26% of normal. And Rapid City was at a 1.8 inches, 179% of normal precipitation.



We are keeping an eye on the next couple months as spring approaches.