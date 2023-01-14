SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 17 count sites in South Dakota. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#32. Song Sparrow (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 57%

— #2. Kentucky: 54%

— #3. Oregon: 49%

— #4. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 38%

#32. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 16%

— #2. Missouri: 7%

— #2. Kansas: 7%

— #2. Utah: 7%

— #5. Connecticut: 6%

#32. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 20%

— #2. Mississippi: 9%

— #3. Tennessee: 6%

— #3. Connecticut: 6%

— #3. Massachusetts: 6%

#32. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 17%

— #2. Oklahoma: 12%

— #3. Maine: 11%

— #4. Indiana: 10%

— #5. Maryland: 8%

#31. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 1.7

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #1. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. New Jersey: 86%

— #4. Mississippi: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 82%

#30. Mallard

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 1.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 7%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #3. Maine: 4%

— #4. Delaware: 3%

— #4. Montana: 3%

#29. Black-billed Magpie

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 59%

— #2. Wyoming: 47%

— #3. Idaho: 41%

— #4. Colorado: 38%

— #5. Alaska: 36%

#28. Ring-necked Pheasant

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 2.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 8%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #2. Wyoming: 6%

— #4. Idaho: 5%

— #5. Minnesota: 2%

#27. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 2.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 39%

— #2. Colorado: 16%

— #3. Arizona: 15%

— #4. Maine: 14%

— #5. Alabama: 10%

#26. Common Redpoll

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 2.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 21%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #3. West Virginia: 3%

— #4. Michigan: 2%

— #4. New Hampshire: 2%

#25. American Robin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 2.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Tennessee: 41%

— #2. North Carolina: 41%

— #4. Washington: 39%

— #4. New Mexico: 39%

#24. Harris’s Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 2.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 26%

— #2. Kansas: 20%

— #3. Nebraska: 13%

— #4. Iowa: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

#23. Pygmy Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 3.48

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 18%

— #2. California: 10%

— #3. New Mexico: 9%

— #4. Arizona: 7%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

#22. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%

– Average group size: 7.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 14%

— #2. Maine: 14%

— #4. Wyoming: 12%

— #5. Montana: 10%

#20. Townsend’s Solitaire (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 12%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 16%

— #2. South Dakota: 12%

— #2. Wyoming: 12%

— #4. Colorado: 10%

— #5. Nevada: 7%

#20. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 12%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 24%

— #3. Kentucky: 21%

— #4. New Jersey: 20%

— #5. Illinois: 17%

#19. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 12%

– Average group size: 1.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 35%

— #2. Mississippi: 27%

— #3. Colorado: 23%

— #4. Texas: 20%

— #5. Utah: 19%

#18. American Crow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 12%

– Average group size: 2.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 44%

— #2. Maine: 42%

— #2. Arkansas: 42%

— #4. Minnesota: 38%

— #5. Virginia: 32%

#17. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 7.37

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Dakota: 18%

— #3. Arizona: 17%

— #4. New Mexico: 16%

— #5. New York: 6%

#16. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 24%

– Average group size: 2.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 32%

— #2. South Dakota: 24%

— #2. Michigan: 24%

— #4. Vermont: 23%

— #5. New York: 20%

#15. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 29%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. Ohio: 81%

— #3. Connecticut: 80%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 78%

#14. European Starling

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 29%

– Average group size: 4.49

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Indiana: 74%

— #2. Kentucky: 69%

— #3. Ohio: 67%

— #4. Delaware: 64%

— #5. Missouri: 56%

#13. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 41%

– Average group size: 1.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 67%

— #3. Washington: 65%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

— #5. Nevada: 53%

#12. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 41%

– Average group size: 2.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Missouri: 96%

— #4. Maryland: 94%

— #5. Tennessee: 93%

#11. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 47%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 71%

— #2. Alaska: 61%

— #3. Washington: 50%

— #4. Wisconsin: 48%

— #4. Michigan: 48%

#10. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 53%

– Average group size: 1.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 72%

— #2. Maine: 69%

— #3. New Hampshire: 63%

— #4. Minnesota: 62%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

#9. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 59%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 87%

— #2. West Virginia: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 84%

— #3. Vermont: 84%

— #5. Massachusetts: 83%

#8. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 59%

– Average group size: 3.66

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 79%

— #2. Missouri: 76%

— #3. Wisconsin: 75%

— #3. Arkansas: 75%

— #5. Maine: 74%

#7. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 65%

– Average group size: 4.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 65%

— #1. South Dakota: 65%

— #3. Utah: 63%

— #4. Idaho: 55%

— #5. Colorado: 48%

#6. House Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 65%

– Average group size: 5.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 91%

— #2. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. Colorado: 86%

— #3. New Mexico: 86%

— #3. Indiana: 86%

#5. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 71%

– Average group size: 1.81

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Minnesota: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 90%

— #5. Iowa: 88%

#4. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 71%

– Average group size: 1.85

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 98%

— #2. Maine: 96%

— #2. Massachusetts: 96%

— #4. Minnesota: 95%

— #4. Connecticut: 95%

#3. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 71%

– Average group size: 3.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 87%

— #2. Indiana: 83%

— #3. Ohio: 82%

— #4. Iowa: 81%

— #5. New Jersey: 80%

#2. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 76%

– Average group size: 5.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Washington: 95%

— #2. Oregon: 95%

— #4. Missouri: 92%

— #4. Delaware: 92%

#1. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 76%

– Average group size: 12.92

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 91%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #2. Nebraska: 87%

— #4. Indiana: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 79%

