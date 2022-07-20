SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will begin spraying for mosquitoes in certain areas of Sioux Falls Wednesday evening as long as weather permits, according to a release from the city.

Zones 4, 7, 12, 13, 14 and 15 are scheduled for spraying Wednesday evening, between 8:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The city says the spraying is being done in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The product the city will be using to spray is Aqua Resin, which the city says is designed to break down quickly and will be used in low concentration. They also add that it is approved for use by the EPA in residential areas.

In order to view the spray map, or for additional information such as which zone you live in, visit the website at www.siouxfalls.org/spray.