Mosquito spraying scheduled for Wednesday evening in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As long as weather conditions allow, mosquito spraying will take place in Sioux Falls Wednesday evening.

The city’s Health Department plans to spray in zone 1, in the southwest part of Sioux Falls, and zone 9, which covers central Sioux Falls, between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Click to view the city’s Mosquito Spray Zone map

Crews are also spraying the bike trail one or two times a week between 3 – 7 a.m. or between 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Increased numbers in the mosquito population prompted the city to schedule the spraying.

The City will be using the product Zenivex E20 for spray treatments. Learn about those products online.