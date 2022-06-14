SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting the first spray of the season for mosquitoes in some parts of the city today.

The areas that will be sprayed today from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. are zones 7, 9, and 18.

The city has redefined some zones, so to figure out what zone you are located in, go to this map by the City of Sioux Falls.

The bike trail will also be sprayed one to two times a week between the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., or 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

All spraying is subject to change due to weather conditions.

The targeted spraying is due to the rise in the mosquito population. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a guideline made by the CDC- which is used to figure out when spray events and other treatments are needed.

The spray treatment being used by the City is Aqua Reslin, which is approved by the EPA to use in residential neighborhoods. All products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and used in low concentrations.

Updates on the spraying process will be on the City’s website. To find out more information, go to www.siouxfalls.org/spray. To receive spray notifications via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777.

Concerns on mosquitoes or standing water should report to the Mosquito Reporting Hotline at (605) 367-8799.