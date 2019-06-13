Local News

Mosquito control spraying for Sioux Falls

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 02:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:31 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls Thursday evening, if weather conditions permit.  

Sioux Falls Zones 3 and 4 along with the remainder of Zones 7, 13, 14, 16 and 17 are scheduled for spraying between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.  

The Health Department sprays the city bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 4 and 8 a.m. All spraying is subject to change due to weather conditions. 

Spray efforts are being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a phased-response guideline created by the CDC that is used to determine when spray events are needed.  

The city will be using the product Perm-X 30-30 for treatments. Products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and are used in low concentrations. Perm-X 30-30 is approved by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control. 

As the treatment process continues, updates will be placed on the City's website.

You can view the spray map for additional information here.

People who are wanting to report local concerns on mosquitoes or standing water should contact the Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise